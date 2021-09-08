FREE ADVISORY AND INFORMATION SERVICES
Social Sector Transformation Fund: FREE ADVISORY AND INFORMATION SERVICES
In November 2020, the NSW Government established a $50 million Social Sector Transformation Fund (SSTF), to help small to medium sized charities and not-for-profits adapt their operations, and invest in new systems and technologies, so they could continue to provide responsive services to their communities.
In announcing the SSTF, the then NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet acknowledged the crucial role that small and medium-sized charities and not-for-profits play in the lives of vulnerable people right across the State, and that the sector was hit hard by the pandemic with surges in demand and increased costs of providing COVID-safe services.
The SSTF was rolled out in three parts. These free advisory and information services are the third part of the program.
Services will be provided in:
- Digital and Information Technology
- Legal Advice
- Governance and Strategy
- Evaluation and Service Delivery
- Leadership and Workforce Development
The overall objective of the services is to assist small to medium not-for-profits to remain efficient, effective and viable.
The services will conclude on 30 September 2022.
Services in action:
Case study - "InfoXchange is our IT lifeboat"
Further information:
We will be adding to this page including developing FAQs
To receive updated information about all the SSTF Advisory and Information Services as it becomes available, register here or email your details to SSTF@ncoss.org.au.
|
How do I access the service(s)?
Contact the provider organisation direct (see below). You will be asked to complete a short intake form. You can also request services from more than one provider and providers may cross refer to ensure you get the service you need.
SSTF SERVICE PROVIDERS
AbSec’s SSTF Project will focus on developing a ‘one-stop-shop’ Advisory Service and Information Hub to support small to medium size Aboriginal NGOs and Aboriginal health services as well as non-Aboriginal NGOs who deliver a service to Aboriginal people.
Absec will work with targeted NGOs to identify their organisational needs and develop planning to support their growth to increase their capacity, effectiveness and sustainability to better support their communities.
AbSec’s SSTF Project will include information, resources, access to training, workforce development, and referrals to develop a more culturally appropriate and skilled workforce to enable better outcomes for Aboriginal people.
For further information about AbSec’s SSTF Project, please call Ph: 1800 363 979 or Email: SSTF@absec.org.au
Click here to find out more!
ACWA has received funding from the Social Sector Transformation Fund to deliver services focusing on leadership and workforce development to small and medium community service and health organisations. This includes:
- Leadership Coaching
Either individual or group coaching that focuses on skill development for leaders and managers.
- NFP Sustainability in Transition Program
A group workshop/coaching program for senior leaders of NFP organisations.
- Leadership Workshops (coming soon)
Workshops on relevant leadership topics.
Click here to find out more!
The SSTF program enables Infoxchange to provide eligible organisations with:
- Digital and Information Technology consultations, offering advice on a key technology issues or challenges
- Mentoring over the course of 6 months, to deliver a specific technology project or change program
- The opportunity to develop an organisational IT strategy, through the IT Strategy on a Plate program
- The ability to develop staff IT skills and capabilities by attending any of Connecting Up's webinars
- Technology infrastructure migrations to the cloud, providing organisations with a secure email, file sharing, video conferencing and collaboration platform (conditions and exclusions apply).
These services are designed to help them establish sustainable technology capabilities, partnerships and solutions to support future growth and success. While the SSTF program doesn't include the provision of technology support services to fix specific computer, website or application issues, the advisory services are designed to address the underlying causes of these and similar problems.
Click here to find out more!
Justice Connect’s Not-for-profit Law program
As a specialist legal service for not-for-profit organisations, we know how difficult it can be for organisations to access legal help. We also know that with access to legal support, your organisation can focus on delivering more vital services to the community. That’s why Not-for-profit Law is providing free legal advice, resources and education on a broad range of issues to eligible community organisations.
Click here to find out more!
NCOSS will deliver two projects: Resilience Building for Emergency Responses and a Sector symposium.
The Resilience Building for Emergency Responses project is supporting bottom-up approaches to the current (and future) crises and ensuring that top-down emergency responses better align with context and need.
The symposium will bring together organisations from the social services, justice and health sectors to reflect on the impact of the Social Sector Transformation Fund (SSTF) and showcase outcomes.
Click here to find out more!
SEFA will unlock impact potential, help organisations in the implementation of recommendations and evaluate their performance by assisting with:
- Developing or evaluating an organisational strategy
- Leveraging opportunities associated with being well governed
- Strengthening operations
- Undertaking transformative change, assessing impact and considering the finance and operations models being used to underpin activity
- Prioritising and implementing previous recommendations that will best support efficiency, effectiveness, and viability
- Reviewing an organisation’s approach to monitoring and evaluation and data collection and help establish data collection processes
- Conducting an evaluation (when there is sufficient relevant data available).
Contact us via:
Email address: sstf@sefa.com.au or Phone number: (02) 8199 3360
Click here to find out more!
Through advice, education, mobilising capital and ecosystem building, the Social Impact Hub specialises in supporting purpose-driven organisations to design, demonstrate and scale their impact. Under the SSTF, the Social Impact Hub will support NSW NFPs to enhance their strategy and governance through three key service streams:
- Tailored advisory services: In depth capacity building through tailored advisory services, including a bespoke organisational growth and impact diagnostic.
- Educational offerings: Development and delivery of online educational resources, including materials on strategies to strengthen and diversify revenue streams.
- Best practice resources: Development and dissemination of best practice case studies and materials developed in line with SSTF service delivery.
Click here to find out more!
NCOSS is providing this information on behalf of the organisations who received funding from the NSW Government to provide SSTF Advisory and Information Services. These organisations have independent contractual relationships with the Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ). NCOSS’ role is to coordinate information, reporting and the development of resources for organisations to use after the program ends.