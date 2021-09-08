Social Sector Transformation Fund: FREE ADVISORY AND INFORMATION S ERVICES

In November 2020, the NSW Government established a $50 million Social Sector Transformation Fund (SSTF), to help small to medium sized charities and not-for-profits adapt their operations, and invest in new systems and technologies, so they could continue to provide responsive services to their communities.

In announcing the SSTF, the then NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet acknowledged the crucial role that small and medium-sized charities and not-for-profits play in the lives of vulnerable people right across the State, and that the sector was hit hard by the pandemic with surges in demand and increased costs of providing COVID-safe services.

The SSTF was rolled out in three parts. These free advisory and information services are the third part of the program.

Services will be provided in:

Digital and Information Technology

Legal Advice

Governance and Strategy

Evaluation and Service Delivery

Leadership and Workforce Development

The overall objective of the services is to assist small to medium not-for-profits to remain efficient, effective and viable.

The services will conclude on 30 September 2022.

Services in action:

Case study - "InfoXchange is our IT lifeboat"

Further information:

We will be adding to this page including developing FAQs

To receive updated information about all the SSTF Advisory and Information Services as it becomes available, register here or email your details to SSTF@ncoss.org.au.

Who is eligible to access the free services? Any not-for-profit or charity with less than $5 million in revenue (2019-20), providing services in social services and health sector in NSW. The following are particularly encouraged to apply: Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations (ACCOs)

Organisations that deliver a majority of services to Aboriginal clients and communities

Organisations based in rural and remote NSW

Small organisations who derive more than 50% of their funding from NSW Government

How do I access the service(s)? Contact the provider organisation direct (see below). You will be asked to complete a short intake form. You can also request services from more than one provider and providers may cross refer to ensure you get the service you need.